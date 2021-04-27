Bryan graduate Wes Nolen places fifth at American Southwest tournament

BROWNWOOD — LeTourneau junior and Bryan graduate Wes Nolen tied for fifth at the American Southwest Conference men’s golf tournament Tuesday at The Hideout Golf Club.

Nolen shot a final-round 76 to finish at 222. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Ari Saldana won at 74–214 by one stroke over Texas-Dallas’ Ryan Kropp (74).

Nolen earned second-team All-American Southwest honors for the second straight season. He earned his third top five finish and fourth top 10 of the spring season.

Mary Hardin-Baylor won the team title at 293–882 with Texas-Dallas second at 298–891. LeTourneau placed seventh in the 10-team field at 301–906.