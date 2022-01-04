Bryan girls soccer team rolls by Rudder 5-1

Sophomore Kristi Gorman and senior Emeyda Cruz each scored a pair of goals to lead the Bryan girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers in a season opener for both teams at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday night.
Gorman, Cruz and sophomore Andrea Pachuca led a dominating offensive effort. Rudder rarely got the ball across midfield during the first half but trailed only 1-0 because of junior goalkeeper Deyanira Gonzalez, who kept the match from being a double-digit blowout.
“Our speed is great. We’re just still trying to connect and find everybody,” Bryan coach Chris Gibson said. “We had some good looks, some good work. Just a couple of times [we had] one too many touches, but it’s just little things at the beginning of the season that we can work on.”
Pachuca scored less than five minutes into the game with Gorman and Cruz setting up the play. That came a couple minutes after Cruz almost scored.
With a slight breeze at its back in the first half, Bryan kept attacking. Cruz hit the crossbar, and the Lady Vikings had a goal waved off as they kept on firing, but they couldn’t crack Gonzalez.
“She did a great job, especially for the amount of shots that were taken on her,” Rudder first-year coach Aaron Tomplait said. “When you take that many shots, there’s chances they’re going to go in on you.”
That’s what happened in the second half with Bryan getting much better shots.
Gorman took a pass from sophomore Bianca Gallegos and rifled home a 20-yarder with 34 minutes, 10 seconds left for a 2-0 lead. Cruz later passed the ball to a sprinting Gorman, who edged ahead of a defender to slam home a 14-yarder with 22:35 left. Cruz, taking a short pass from Gorman, pushed Bryan’s lead to 4-0 by dribbling through traffic and nailing a 12-yarder. Just two minutes later, Cruz made it 5-0 from 10 yards with 12:27 left off an assist from senior Linda Vazquez.
Rudder, which didn’t have a shot on goal and only a couple of long-range efforts, avoided a shutout with junior Jacqueline Peres scoring on the backside.
“She worked her tail off, I’ll tell you that,” Tomplait said. “She had been playing defender, but we moved her up to use her speed a little bit. She was just working hard and found the opportunity to get on the ball and put it in the back of the net.”
Class 6A Bryan won the majority of the individual battles matchup against its Bryan school district partner, which competes in 5A.
“We’re still trying to find our way,” Gibson said. “We’re a half seniors, half sophomores type team, so [we’re] very young. We’re trying to feel the speed of the game, the speed at this level. I thought we played through a lot of contact, which is great. We need to learn to play physical.”