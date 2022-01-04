Bryan girls soccer team rolls by Rudder 5-1

Sophomore Kristi Gorman and senior Emeyda Cruz each scored a pair of goals to lead the Bryan girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers in a season opener for both teams at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gorman, Cruz and sophomore Andrea Pachuca led a dominating offensive effort. Rudder rarely got the ball across midfield during the first half but trailed only 1-0 because of junior goalkeeper Deyanira Gonzalez, who kept the match from being a double-digit blowout.

“Our speed is great. We’re just still trying to connect and find everybody,” Bryan coach Chris Gibson said. “We had some good looks, some good work. Just a couple of times [we had] one too many touches, but it’s just little things at the beginning of the season that we can work on.”

Pachuca scored less than five minutes into the game with Gorman and Cruz setting up the play. That came a couple minutes after Cruz almost scored.

With a slight breeze at its back in the first half, Bryan kept attacking. Cruz hit the crossbar, and the Lady Vikings had a goal waved off as they kept on firing, but they couldn’t crack Gonzalez.