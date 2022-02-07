Bryan girls soccer team falls to defending district champ Belton, 8-0

Nearly three minutes later, Morrow dished a quick pass from the outside to Thomas streaking into the box for a quick second goal.

Bryan was able to hold some possession near the end of the first half, limiting Belton’s time in their attacking third. However, Lady Tiger holding midfielder Tori Lucksinger widened the margin with five minutes left in the frame by roping a 35-yard free kick into the top left corner of the net. Belton had attempted to restart quickly, but the play was called back by the official and Lucksinger shifted into the kick-taking position.

Morrow registered the other two goals early in the second half, with Thomas’ second wedged in between.

Late in the game, Rowland spelled Morrow on top of Belton’s formation and registered her two goals in the final seven minutes of the game.

Freshman goalkeeper Grace Tausch played through the final quarter of the game and made five saves, including a breakaway stop coming off her line. Gibson said he was pleased to see a future goalkeeping option have some success on a difficult day that had several players absent due to injuries and other conflicts.

“I was proud of my defense,” Gibson said. “We fought as hard as we could and we just ran out of gas at the end.”

