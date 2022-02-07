Bryan girls soccer team falls to defending district champ Belton, 8-0

The Belton girls soccer team’s speed and precise passing created an offensive onslaught that was too much for Bryan to handle in an 8-0 District 12-6A loss at Merrill Green Stadium on Monday.
Viking head coach Chris Gibson said the performance was another reminder why the Lady Tigers are riding a streak of three consecutive district championships.
“They haven’t lost a game in a while,” Gibson said. “They are a good, complete team. If that’s where we want to get, that’s who we have to be able to hang with.”
Belton (7-4-2, 4-0) dominated possession throughout the game, which included firing 21 shots in the first half. In total, the Tigers put the ball on frame 23 times and had 21-scoring chances. Bryan (6-3-1, 2-2) hit five shots in the game, including one on goal in the second half.
Lady Tiger striker Makenna Morrow tallied a hat trick and dished off one assist in the game. She was followed by a pair of braces from winger Daysha Thomas, who also had an assist, and substitute striker Kiersten Rowland.
Morrow opened the scoring in the 15th minute after taking a pass off a turnover from the low corner of the box by Jareli Reyes. The rocket flew underneath the left hand of sliding Bryan goalkeeper Ally Surley.
Nearly three minutes later, Morrow dished a quick pass from the outside to Thomas streaking into the box for a quick second goal.
Bryan was able to hold some possession near the end of the first half, limiting Belton’s time in their attacking third. However, Lady Tiger holding midfielder Tori Lucksinger widened the margin with five minutes left in the frame by roping a 35-yard free kick into the top left corner of the net. Belton had attempted to restart quickly, but the play was called back by the official and Lucksinger shifted into the kick-taking position.
Morrow registered the other two goals early in the second half, with Thomas’ second wedged in between.
Late in the game, Rowland spelled Morrow on top of Belton’s formation and registered her two goals in the final seven minutes of the game.
Freshman goalkeeper Grace Tausch played through the final quarter of the game and made five saves, including a breakaway stop coming off her line. Gibson said he was pleased to see a future goalkeeping option have some success on a difficult day that had several players absent due to injuries and other conflicts.
“I was proud of my defense,” Gibson said. “We fought as hard as we could and we just ran out of gas at the end.”