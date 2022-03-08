Bryan girls soccer team celebrates Senior Night with 7-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker

Once Emeyda Cruz decided she was going to take the shot, there was little anyone could do to stop it from going in the net.

The senior’s power-filled kicks led to three goals, which fueled the Bryan girls soccer team’s 7-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker (0-12-0) on a chilly Tuesday night at Merrill Green Stadium in District 12-6A play.

The Lady Vikings (11-5-3) remain fourth in the district standings behind Belton, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove. Bryan could have clinched its spot in the playoffs if Temple lost Tuesday, but the Tem-Cats beat Killeen Ellison 2-0 to stay in the hunt with one game left in the regular season.

Bryan will try to stay in the race for a postseason bid when it hosts Harker Heights at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We’ll be ready,” Bryan head coach Chris Gibson said. “The girls know that. They know we haven’t played well the last couple of weeks. They worked hard, and they weren’t going to let this opportunity slip by.”

Although it won’t be her last time on the pitch, Cruz made the most of Senior Night with two goals in the first half to give the Lady Vikings a 3-0 cushion at halftime.

Sophomore Kristi Gorman was the only underclassman to score Tuesday, notching Bryan’s first goal just five minutes into the match after taking an off-balance shot from the top right corner of the penalty box. Her shot fell just past the fingertips of Shoemaker’s goalie, much to Gorman’s surprise.

“She’s able to shoot and just shoots at will, which is fine because she’s a great shot and puts it on frame,” Gibson said. “It kind of caught her off guard that it went in from that angle.”

Cruz led the offensive effort from there, first scoring in the 17th minute when she got a wide open shot at the top of the penalty box and fired the ball into the left corner, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“She’s been pressing the last few games, was in a scoring drought and was really trying to get a goal,” Gibsons said. “... Tonight came easy for her. She was able to get open, get some clean shots but also did a good job of finding her teammates.”

Another chance came for Cruz with 12 minutes left in the first half, but Shoemaker blocked the shot. Cruz fired back minutes later with her second goal, this time on a close-range shot that landed in the right corner of the net. She knocked in her final goal a minute into the second half to give Bryan a 4-0 lead.

“I feel like I did pretty good compared to my other games,” Cruz said. “It’s frustrating not being able to score, but then you finally score, and it’s just a big relief.”

It also was a good night for the Lady Vikings’ defense, which allowed only two shots on goal. Bryan goalkeeper Ally Surley had a diving save early in the second half when a Shoemaker forward came charging up the right sideline, fighting off two defenders before getting in open space and taking her shot from just outside the goalie box.

“Our defense did a great job of just controlling the chances,” Gibson said. “There were a couple. I try to tell our keepers that you may not get a lot of action physically but stay involved mentally. They’ve done a good job of that.”

Bryan seniors Jessica Martinez, Madison Laird and Nadia Lopez each scored a goal in the final 20 minutes of the second half, all on free kicks.

The Lady Vikings honored their 10 seniors after the game, including Cruz, Martinez, Laird, Lopez, Surley, Djenabou Diallo, Alexa Garcia, Ashley Jarratt, Leslie Martinez and Linda Vazquez.

“They’ve done a great job of leading our underclassman,” Gibson said. “They’re showing them this is what it’s about.”

“It doesn’t even feel real,” Cruz said of Senior Night. “I’m so used to being the underclassman that finally it’s my time to go. It’s sad, but I made lots of friends and I enjoyed playing with this team.”

