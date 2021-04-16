 Skip to main content
Bryan girls place seventh at area track meet
WACO — The Bryan girls track and field team placed seventh at the Class 6A District 11/12 area meet Thursday with 46 points, while Bryan’s boys finished 13th with seven points at Waco Midway.

Sailor Todaro led the Lady Vikings by winning the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet. The Lady Vikings had seven other top-four finishes qualify for the 6A Region II meet set for April 23-24 at Waco Midway.

Class 6A District 11/12

Area Meet

Here are results from the Class 6A District 11/12 area meet Thursday in Waco Midway; top four finishers in each event advance to regionals.

Boys

Team totals: 1, Duncanville 82; 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge 77; 3, Killeen Shoemaker 71; 4, Cedar Hill 68; 5, Killeen Ellison 62; 6, Mansfield 52; 7, Belton 48; 8, Harker Heights 45; 9, DeSoto 40; Temple 28; 13, Bryan 7

3,200: 1, Martin David-Chavez, Duncanville, 9:45.70.

4x100 relay: 1, Cedar Hill, 41.58.

800: 1, Aaron Critten, Ellison, 1:58.53.

110 hurdles: 1, Michael Murray, Mansfield, 14.60.

100: 1, Diallo Good, Cedar Hill, 10.97.

4x200 relay: 1, Shoemaker, 1:25.59.

400: 1, Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker, 47.40.

300 hurdles: 1, Nakoah Sybrant-Franklin, 38.88.

200: 1, Terrell, Shoemaker, 21.14.

1,600: 1, David-Chavez, Duncanville, 4:27.51.

4x400 relay: 1, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3:18.74.

Discus: 1, Jon Thomas, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 162-2; 6, Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan, 143-0.

High jump: 1, Calen Jones, Duncanville, 6-4; 3, Tyson Turner, Bryan, 6-2

Long jump: 1, Tre’jon Spiller, Ellison, 23-9.5.

Pole vault: 1, Trent Whitworth, Belton, 14-6.

Shot put: 1 Ryan White, Cedar Hill, 49-11.5.

Triple jump: 1, Tyquan Scoby, Killeen, 45-4.25.

Girls

Team totals: 1, DeSoto 170; 2, Duncanville 79; 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 57; 4, Waxahachie 53; 5, Harker Heights 51; 6, Cedar Hill 48; 7, Bryan 46; 8, Killeen 22; 9, Belton 19; 10, Temple 18

3,200: 1, Emmy Curry, Waxahachie, 10:57.50.

4x100 relay: 1, DeSoto, 46.75; 4, Bryan (Jay Wells, Rajer Gurode, Destinee Nunn, Symoria Adkins), 48.22.

800: 1, Lacie Deboskie, DeSoto, 2:21.03.

100 hurdles: 1, Jalaysi’ya Smith, DeSoto, 14.07; 3, Adkins, Bryan, 14.9.

100: 1, Ja’Era Griffin, DeSoto, 12.14; 3, Gurode, 12.29.

4x200 relay: 1, DeSoto, 1:40.22.

400: 1, Amelliah Birdow, DeSoto, 58.54.

300 hurdles: 1, Smith, DeSoto, 43.39.

200: 1, Griffin, DeSoto, 24.38.

1,600: 1, Curry, Waxahachie, 5:03.84.

4x100 relay: 1, DeSoto, 3:54.16.

Discus: 1, Natalie Moten, Duncanville, 135-8.

High jump: 1, Bethany Kelly, Harker Heights, 5-4.

Long jump: 1, Brya Brewer, Cedar Hill, 18-6.

Pole vault: 1 Sailor Todaro, Bryan, 11-0; 2, Mckenna Webb, Bryan, 11-0.

Shot put: 1, Campbell Burnett, Belton, 40-10; 6, Zaria Yarbrough, Bryan, 35-9.

Triple jump: 1, Brewer, Cedar Hill, 41-0.25; 3, Adkins, Bryan, 36-6.5.

