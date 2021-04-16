Bryan girls place seventh at area track meet

WACO — The Bryan girls track and field team placed seventh at the Class 6A District 11/12 area meet Thursday with 46 points, while Bryan’s boys finished 13th with seven points at Waco Midway.

Sailor Todaro led the Lady Vikings by winning the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet. The Lady Vikings had seven other top-four finishes qualify for the 6A Region II meet set for April 23-24 at Waco Midway.

Class 6A District 11/12

Area Meet

Here are results from the Class 6A District 11/12 area meet Thursday in Waco Midway; top four finishers in each event advance to regionals.

Boys

Team totals: 1, Duncanville 82; 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge 77; 3, Killeen Shoemaker 71; 4, Cedar Hill 68; 5, Killeen Ellison 62; 6, Mansfield 52; 7, Belton 48; 8, Harker Heights 45; 9, DeSoto 40; Temple 28; 13, Bryan 7

3,200: 1, Martin David-Chavez, Duncanville, 9:45.70.

4x100 relay: 1, Cedar Hill, 41.58.

800: 1, Aaron Critten, Ellison, 1:58.53.

110 hurdles: 1, Michael Murray, Mansfield, 14.60.

100: 1, Diallo Good, Cedar Hill, 10.97.