Bryan girls comeback bid falls short as Vikings fall to 1-1 in Aggieland Invitational

Despite a late-rally attempt, the Bryan Vikings girls basketball team fell to Rockwall 50-49 in second-round action of the Aggieland Invitational on Tuesday at Viking Gym

“They made a few more plays than us and had a good enough cushion to hold on to the lead at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “They were very disciplined and took care of the ball. And I mean they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch of the game.”

The Vikings (9-5) were down by five heading into the fourth but two early fouls sent guard Taler Thornton to the line. Thornton made three of four free throws to pull Bryan within 42-40 with 6 minutes, 2 seconds left. Her second trip was critical because that put the Lady Vikings in the bonus.

Unfortunately for the Vikings though, it was the closest they would get until the final seconds as Rockwall (13-8) responded with a 6-1 run. The Yellowjackets got a 3-pointer from Liz Laurence and a post-up basket from Lola Buraimo.

Buraimo was Rockwall’s leading scorer with 10 points. Mack Lindigrin had nine, while Nicole Aguirre and Makenna Armstrong scored seven each.

Stopping Buraimo’s inside play was something that the Lady Vikings tried to contain as they would frequently double team her.

“That was tough,” Jones said. “They had some good inside players and they were really determined to get it inside today. I mean they really executed well and were very disciplined.”

After the 6-1 run, Bryan got back into the mix with defense. A steal and ensuing foul sent guard Taylor Montgomery to the line as she made one of her free throws. Later a steal and coast-to-coast layup by guard Zamia Turner cut the lead to four.

The two teams then traded baskets before a missed layup and rebound gave Bryan the ball. The Lady Vikings turned to guard Avery Archer who drilled a corner 3-pointer to cut it one with 2.9 seconds remaining.

Rockwall then had three chances to inbound the ball. The first attempt resulted in a jump ball that stayed with the Yellowjackets. The second inbound try hit a Bryan player’s hands at midcourt and fell out of bounds. And the third attempt made it in bounds successfully as the final second ticked off the clock.

The Lady Vikings advanced to play Rockwall with a 63-40 victory over Ridge Point in tournament’s first round of games.

Bryan, competing in the 32-team Division I, will play Lamar Fulshear (16-4) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym in Silver Bracket play.

“I was pleased with our effort,” Jones said. “We got down and closed the gap, gave ourselves a chance to win at the end, made some big plays. Hats off to Rockwall, good job. They did what they needed to do to win the game. And also our girls, they competed like they always do. It was a good first day for us. I mean we’re 1-1, so we’re just going to go home, get some rest and see what tomorrow holds.”

Rudder also went 1-1 in the first day of the three-day tournament. The Lady Rangers beat Nacogdoches 50-43, but lost to Cypress Springs 62-43.

A&M Consolidated and College Station combined for a 4-0 record. College Station defeated Klein Cain 61-33 and Beaumont United 44-39, while Consol downed Crosby 55-45 and Cypress Ridge 57-46. Consol will play Midlothian Heritage at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Tiger Gym in the winners’ bracket semifinals while College Station will play Allen at the same time at Viking Gym.

Rudder will play Hays Consolidated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Viking Gym in Silver Bracket play.

Bryan 63, Ridge Point 40

BRYAN (9-4) — Avery Archer 19, Madison Wells 2, Christionna Ellis 3, Zamia Turner 8, KaLanndrea Gooden 5, Taylor Montgomery 23, Margaret Davtian 3.

Ridge Point (6-10) — Moriah Gray 7, Sydney Thomas 14, Inonda Peterson 6, Kennedi Turner 1, Edyn Breaux 6, Sydney Person 4.

Bryan;17;19;10;17;—63

Ridge Point;7;9;11;11;—40

Rockwall 50, Bryan 49

ROCKWALL (13-8) — Lola Buraimo 10, Aubreyanna Yelverton 5, Makenna Armstrong 7, Mack Lindigrin 9, Nicole Aguirre 7, Bri’kayla Person 3, Liz Laurence 6, Nhira Iverson 3.

BRYAN (9-5) — Avery Archer 11, Christionna Ellis 6, Zamia Turner 9, KaLanndrea Gooden 2, Taylor Montgomery 8, Taler Thornton 13.

Rockwall;11;20;11;8;—;50

Bryan;15;12;10;9;—;49