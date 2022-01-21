Bryan girls basketball team grabs second District 12-6A win over Killeen Shoemaker

The Lady Vikings leaned on the charity line again in the fourth quarter, scoring half of their 16 points from there including four straight trips over the final two minutes. The other eight points came on field goals from Thornton, Christionna Ellis and Ka’Lanndrea Gooden.

Shoemaker went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter but struggled to handle Bryan’s defense, which forced five turnovers and brought down five rebounds in the period.

“That was huge. I thought the girls were aggressive going to the basket tonight,” Jones said. “We stood up and fought, and I’m really proud of their effort tonight.”

Both teams showed off their defensive prowess with a two-minute stalemate to open the first half. The Lady Wolves’ Sophia Edwin then scored two baskets and Alexia Westmoreland added a free throw to give them an early 5-0 lead. Bryan answered with a 7-0 run to take its first lead, and Thornton knocked in two free throws to stay ahead at 9-6 going into the second quarter.