Bryan girls basketball team grabs second District 12-6A win over Killeen Shoemaker

Following a rocky three-game road trip, the Bryan girls basketball team made the most of its return home with a 64-49 win over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym on Friday night.
The Lady Vikings (6-18, 2-7) broke a four-game losing streak and had their largest winning margin since beating Bellaire 51-36 in the Aggieland Invitational in December. Bryan and Shoemaker are now tied for last place in the 12-6A standings.
“District wins are all tough to come by,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “We’re glad to get any of them, especially at home. That’s a good win for us.”
Sophomore guard Taler Thornton led Bryan with a game-high 29 points, including 17 in the second half when she helped the Lady Vikings outscore Shoemaker 36-26 to stay in control.
Thornton scored nine points in the third quarter with three coming from the free-throw line as the Lady Wolves (12-12, 2-7) continued to get in foul trouble. Zamia Turner made a layup for a 38-33 Bryan lead, then Thornton, Turner and Allison Layton partnered up on a 6-0 run, and Thornton closed out the period with back-to-back baskets in under 20 seconds for a 48-40 advantage.
“It’s very refreshing,” Thornton said of the win. “I’m very proud of my team. ... We focused on rebounding mainly and just keep the score as high as we could.”
The Lady Vikings leaned on the charity line again in the fourth quarter, scoring half of their 16 points from there including four straight trips over the final two minutes. The other eight points came on field goals from Thornton, Christionna Ellis and Ka’Lanndrea Gooden.
Shoemaker went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter but struggled to handle Bryan’s defense, which forced five turnovers and brought down five rebounds in the period.
“That was huge. I thought the girls were aggressive going to the basket tonight,” Jones said. “We stood up and fought, and I’m really proud of their effort tonight.”
Both teams showed off their defensive prowess with a two-minute stalemate to open the first half. The Lady Wolves’ Sophia Edwin then scored two baskets and Alexia Westmoreland added a free throw to give them an early 5-0 lead. Bryan answered with a 7-0 run to take its first lead, and Thornton knocked in two free throws to stay ahead at 9-6 going into the second quarter.
Shoemaker made Bryan work to stay in the lead during the second quarter with dominant performances from senior forwards Jamesha Reece and Serenity Pasley, who scored a combined 14 points in the period. Edwin, who finished with 12 points, also had three assists in the second quarter with the last setting up a Pasley layup that cut Bryan’s lead to 28-18.
“She was very big factor,” Thornton said of Edwin. “We tried to stop her before she got to the paint so that we wouldn’t draw a foul.”
It was team effort from there as Shoemaker got within 28-23 after Reece scored on a turnover, Westmoreland made a free throw and Pasley added a field goal with 16 seconds left in the first half.
“They like to go to the basket, and we’re a young team,” Jones said of Bryan’s defense late in the first half. “That’s something we’ll just keep getting better at.”
Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym.
Bryan 64, Killeen Shoemaker 49
SHOEMAKER (12-12, 2-7) — Jamesha Reece 21, Sophia Edwin 12, Serenity Pasley 10, Alexia Westmoreland 4, Aaliyah Rogers 2.
BRYAN (6-18, 2-7) — Taler Thornton 29, Ka’Lanndrea Gooden 9, Zamia Turner 8, Christionna Ellis 5, Alexis Burton 4, Carmella Jones 4, Ja’nasja Gafford 3, Allison Layton 2.
Shoemaker;6;17;17;9;—;49
Bryan;9;19;20;16;—;64
Next: Bryan hosts Harker Heights, 7 p.m. Tuesday