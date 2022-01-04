 Skip to main content
Bryan girls basketball team grabs first 12-6A victory
Bryan girls basketball team grabs first 12-6A victory

The Bryan girls basketball team held on for a 53-50 District 12-6A victory over the Killeen Lady Kangaroos on Tuesday at Viking Gym.

Sophomore guard Taler Thornton scored 20 points to lead the Lady Vikings (5-14, 1-3) to their first district victory.

Thornton scored nine points during the second quarter to give Bryan a 28-23 halftime lead. The Lady Vikings got points from six players in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 42-34.

Taleiyah Gibbs led Killeen (12-11, 2-2) with 29 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Gibbs scored 12 points in the first quarter and eight in the last quarter before fouling out. Tyanna Simpson added 13 points, but the rest of the team scored only eight. Bryan had balanced scoring with four more players contributing at least six points.

Bryan 53, Killeen 50

(Numbers after names indicate field goals, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

KILLEEN (12-11, 2-2 in 12-6A) — Arianna Jennings 2 0-0 2 4; Taleiyah Gibbs 9 6-10 5 29; Julia Jurewicz 2 0-1 1 4; Tyanna Simpson 5 3-4 3 13; Asia Gibson 0 0-2 0 0; La’niya Underwood 0 0-2 1 0. TOTALS: 18 9-17 12 50.

BRYAN (5-14, 1-3) — Ja’nasja Gafford 0 0-2 1 0; Madison Wells 3 0-0 2 7; Christionna Ellis 3 0-2 1 6; Zamia Turner 2 4-4 2 8; Ka’lanndrea Gooden 1 0-0 1 2; Taler Thornton 9 1-3 2 20; Allison Layton 1 0-0 0 2; Vivica Paulhill 1 0-0 2 2; Carmella Jones 3 0-1 3 6. TOTALS: 25 5-12 14 53.

Killeen 13 10 11 16 — 50

Bryan 11 17 14 11 — 53

