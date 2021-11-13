 Skip to main content
Bryan girls basketball team falls to Magnolia
Bryan girls basketball team falls to Magnolia

The Bryan girls basketball team lost to Magnolia 54-47 in nondistrict play Friday. The Lady Vikings will host Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym.

