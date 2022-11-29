Bryan girls basketball team falls to Houston Second Baptist

The Bryan girls basketball team rallied to tie the game through three quarters but couldn’t sustain the effort against Houston Second Baptist, which pulled away for a 53-46 victory Tuesday.

“I think our effort was great,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “I think our effort kept us in the game at times. I mean we won the second and third quarter. The first quarter we dug a hole for ourselves, fought to get back in. Fourth quarter, I’ve just got to do a better job of putting us in situations to score points. We’ve got to score more than 46 points. I’ve just got to do a better job of making that happen.”

The teams were knotted at 36 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Eagles (4-2) took flight with an early 8-0 run.

Bryan (4-2) opened the period with a steal and pass to Bryan guard Taler Thornton for a quick two points and the lead, but Second Baptist began its 8-0 run that spanned 3 minutes, 6 seconds. Bryan guard Taylor Montgomery made a basket with 3:40 left to end the stretch and cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 44-40.

Second Baptist followed with a 6-0 run that Bryan ended with 2:04 left in the game and the Lady Eagles leading 50-42.

“It was just some execution things in the fourth quarter where we went down and had empty possessions,” Jones said. “... That’s something we’ve got to fix in practice.”

Guard Olivia Sauvageau led Second Baptist with nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 16 overall. Forward Kate Marshall had a team-high 18 points, including three in the fourth.

Most of Second Baptist’s points in the fourth came on free throws as the Lady Eagles made 11 of 14 in the period and finished 19 of 25 overall.

While the fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Eagles, the second and third quarter was all Bryan. Trailing 16-13 after the first quarter, the Lady Vikings held the Lady Eagles scoreless for a four-minute stretch in the second quarter and went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 25. Kayleigh Murphy and Ka’Lanndrea Gooden combined for five points during the run.

Second Baptist ended the drought with five seconds remaining in the first half and took a 27-25 lead into the break. Bryan then outscored the Lady Eagles 11-9 in the third quarter to tie the score at 36.

Thornton led Bryan with 13 points, while Gooden scored nine, and Murphy and Avery Archer each added seven.

The Lady Vikings will be back in action in the Katy ISD tournament on Thursday through Saturday.

“We’ve just got to come in tomorrow, get a good day in the weight room and be good and stretched and be ready to go,” Jones said. “We’ve got four games in three days this weekend.”

Houston Second Baptist 53, Bryan 46

SECOND BAPTIST (4-2) — Ryan 3, E. Wehring 3, Sauvageau 16, Walker 3, Tackett 6, Marshall 18, Williams 4.

BRYAN (4-2) — Avery Archer 7, Kayleigh Murphy 7, Christionna Ellis 4, Zamia Turner 2, KaLanndrea Gooden 9, Taylor Montgomery 2, Taler Thornton 13.

Second Baptist;16;11;9;17;—53

Bryan;13;12;11;10;—46