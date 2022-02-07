Bryan girls basketball team falls short against Copperas Cove 55-52

Copperas Cove's 5-2 scoring run as time expired in the first quarter should have been just a footnote in Monday night's matchup, but miscues from Bryan late in the game helped the Lady Bulldawgs grab a slim 55-52 victory at Viking Gym in District 12-6A play.
Bryan (6-22, 2-11) stayed close in the remaining three quarters after Cove earned a 17-14 edge on that late run. Each team scored 20 points in a hotly contested second half, but Bryan got in foul trouble in the fourth quarter. That sent Cove to the free throw-line five times in the final three minutes.
Although the Lady Bulldawgs (16-17, 4-9) went just 3 for 8 at the charity strip, a 3-pointer and a scoop-and-score from T'Shayla Marie helped them to a 54-50 lead with 56 seconds left.
Earlier in the half, it was the Lady Vikings who were scoring at the free-throw line. Bryan went 9 of 14 in the half, compared to Cove's 6 of 15. The Lady Vikings knocked in four free throws during a 6-0 run to take a 49-45 lead in the fourth.
"We definitely wanted to be aggressive," Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. "We were winning on the foul count so [we were] trying to get to the line and take advantage of that. And we just came up a little short."
Cove missed a free throw with 36 seconds left and Bryan's Taler Thornton added a basket to get within 54-52. Cove's Marie made only 1 of 2 free throws with 12.12 seconds left, but Cove was able to get the rebound and run out the clock.
"In the second half we had the lead," Jones said. "I just got to do a better job in late-game situations. Putting us in situations to hold on to leads."
Bryan will return to the court Tuesday to face Belton at 7 p.m. in the season finale.
Jones, who has one upperclassman on his roster, said the team played well on Monday and he's hopeful for next season.
"We're real excited about our future," he said. "We're a young team and we're looking forward to it."
Guard Thornton will be a key part of Bryan's future. The sophomore scored a game-high 35 points, including 23 in the first half. She accounted for all the points in a 9-5 run to get Bryan within 12-11 in the first quarter and she fueled similar runs in the second and third quarters. Thornton also went 13 of 18 at the free-throw line.
"It took me a minute to get going in the first quarter, but after the first three I was definitely on," Thornton said.
Copperas Cove 55, Bryan 52
COVE (16-17, 4-9 in 12-6A) – Danielle McGriff 19, Elianah Eady-Smith 12, Yvonna Drayton 9, T'Shayla Marie 5, Shakaira Zeigler 3, Samaria Bostick 2, Leila Cooks 2, Diamonique Barnhart 2, Khia Horton 1.