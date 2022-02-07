Bryan girls basketball team falls short against Copperas Cove 55-52

Copperas Cove's 5-2 scoring run as time expired in the first quarter should have been just a footnote in Monday night's matchup, but miscues from Bryan late in the game helped the Lady Bulldawgs grab a slim 55-52 victory at Viking Gym in District 12-6A play.

Bryan (6-22, 2-11) stayed close in the remaining three quarters after Cove earned a 17-14 edge on that late run. Each team scored 20 points in a hotly contested second half, but Bryan got in foul trouble in the fourth quarter. That sent Cove to the free throw-line five times in the final three minutes.

Although the Lady Bulldawgs (16-17, 4-9) went just 3 for 8 at the charity strip, a 3-pointer and a scoop-and-score from T'Shayla Marie helped them to a 54-50 lead with 56 seconds left.

Earlier in the half, it was the Lady Vikings who were scoring at the free-throw line. Bryan went 9 of 14 in the half, compared to Cove's 6 of 15. The Lady Vikings knocked in four free throws during a 6-0 run to take a 49-45 lead in the fourth.

"We definitely wanted to be aggressive," Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. "We were winning on the foul count so [we were] trying to get to the line and take advantage of that. And we just came up a little short."