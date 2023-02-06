In a game that was delayed almost a full week, the last minute of action in Monday’s Bryan and Waco Midway girls basketball game more than made up for the lengthy delay.

Unfortunately for the home fans packed inside Viking Gym, the Lady Vikings were unable to find their winning play as the Pantherettes came away with the 52-49 win, clinching at least a co-district championship in 12-6A.

“I thought we played hard [but] just didn’t make enough plays at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said.

In the last minute of action, the Lady Vikings (18-9, 8-3) had multiple chances to tie the game or go ahead, but each time fell short in their attempt to grab a share of the district lead.

Bryan trailed 51-49 in the final two minutes with bodies flying around the court as both teams tried to establish possession on Bryan’s end. The Pantherettes (20-11, 10-2) picked up a loose ball and attempted to cross midcourt, but were too slow as they were called for a 10-second violation.

The Lady Vikings got the ball with a minute to go and coming out of the timeout went inside for a quick game-tying layup. With Pantherettes all around, the missed-shot attempt landed into the arms of a Midway defender who was fouled.

Midway went for a quick inbounds pass that the Lady Vikings jumped in front of but their the game-tying layup rolled around the rim before falling back down and was snatched up by a Pantherette.

This time, the foul on the rebound put Midway in the bonus situation at the free-throw line. Rihyana Kinsey, who finished with a team-high 15 points, made only her first free throw to give Midway a 52-49 lead

On the ensuing Bryan possession, the Lady Vikings traveled. They had one more chance as Kinsey was fouled with five seconds remaining. She missed the 1-and-1 free throw. Bryan took a timeout, but its full-court pass sailed into the arms of a Waco Midway defender as the last seconds ticked off.

“We were just trying to get the ball and get it going to the basket,” Jones said of the game’s chaotic final seconds. “I guess I just got to do a better of repping late-game situations in practice. We just didn’t execute like we needed to and that’s on me as a coach.”

The Lady Vikings were up 27-25 at halftime thanks to 14 points from Taler Thornton. Avery Archer added five and Taylor Montgomery had four.

Waco Midway opened the second half with a 10-0 run behind 3-pointers from Brooke Jones and Kamil Ajoes. Ajoes also had a steal and layup during the run and Kiara Jones added a basket.

The Lady Vikings never led after that run. The closet they came was on a fourth quarter jumper by Archer with 3:03 left to tie things at 49.

Bryan was led in scoring by Thornton with 17. Archer and Montgomery each added 11 points. Kinsey got scoring support from Jones who had 14 and Ajose added 11.

Bryan, which dropped to third place with the loss, will end the regular season by hosting Harker Heights at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Like you said, it’s just tournament play,” Jones said of playing back-to-back games. “We play multiple games in one day, so we’ll go home, get some rest and we’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Bryan, which didn’t play a senior in the game, is prepping for the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016-17.

Waco Midway 52, Bryan 49

WACO MIDWAY (20-11, 10-2 in 12-6A) — Rihyana Kinsey 15, Lyric Broussard 4, Elaina Burns 4, Kamil Ajose 11, Kiara Poole 4, Brooke Jones 14.

BRYAN (18-9, 8-3) — Avery Archer 11, Christionna Ellis 4, Zamia Turner 4, Ka’Lanndra Gooden 2, Taylor Montgomery 11, Taler Thornton 17.

Waco Midway 12 13 17 10 — 52

Bryan 14 13 13 9 — 49

