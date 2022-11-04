 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan girls basketball team defeats Rudder to open season

The Bryan girls basketball team beat Rudder 59-37 to open the season Friday at Viking Gym.

The Lady Vikings will host Brenham, while host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

