The Bryan girls basketball team grabbed a 70-54 victory over Hutto on Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Bryan (14-7, 4-1) was led by junior guard Taler Thornton who had 28 points, according to KBTX. Freshman Avery Archer added 11.

The Vikings, coming off a road loss to league-leading Waco Midway, will be at Harker Heights on Friday. Hutto fell to 10-18 overall and 2-3 in District 12-6A.