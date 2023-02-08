Junior Taler Thornton scored 17 points and freshman Avery Archer added nine points as the Bryan girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 64-40 District 12-6A victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Bryan celebrated Senior Night and honored its parents in prepping for the playoffs. Bryan (19-9, 9-3), in the postseason for the first time since 2017, will play Cedar Hill (26-11, 11-3 in 11-6A) in bi-district at 6 p.m. Monday in Fairfield. Cash admission at the door will be $5 for adults and $3 for youth.