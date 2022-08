Bryan dropped three matches in pool play at the Fraulen Volleyfest in New Braunfels on Friday. The Lady Vikings lost to Fort Bend Austin 25-21 25-23; Arlington 22-25, 25-20, 25-21; and Katy 25-17, 21.

Brenham also lost its pool games to New Braunfels Canyon 25-11, 25-14; Lake Travis 25-17, 25-14; and Mansfield 25-14, 25-15.

Bryan will play Martin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Brenham will play Reagan at 10 a.m. in the Silver bracket.

— Eagle staff report