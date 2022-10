The Bryan volleyball team fell to Pflugerville Weiss 25-23, 25-10, 25-19 on Friday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.

Madi Polasek had eight kills, 11 digs and one ace for Bryan (12-26, 3-6), while Carmella Jones had eight kills and two digs. Alli Warden had 27 assists and 14 digs, and Emma Hazlett had one assist and 13 digs.