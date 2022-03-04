Bryan drops bracket-play game at California softball tournament

TORRANCE, Calif. — The Bryan softball team lost 10-4 to Garces Memorial of Bakersfield, California, on Friday in Silver bracket play at the Torrance National Softball Tournament.

Makayla Marquez went 3 for 4 with two steals for Bryan (8-4), while Ailee Freeman and Arina Williams each with 2 for 3. Alexis Rodriguez had a double, while Maci Ramirez and Faith Eppers each had singles, and Kylie Hernandez and Martha Alvarado had RBIs.

Garces Memorial improved to 5-2.

Bryan will face either Grand Terrace, California, or La Serna of Whittier, California, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Bryan beat Basic Academy from Henderson, Nevada, 6-2 late Thursday in five innings. Alvarado (4-1) struck out nine in going the distance, allowing one earned run. Marquez and Ramirez each had two hits for the Lady Vikings, while Hernandez hit a home run, and Bella Perex-Deleon and Brooke Scott each added a hit.