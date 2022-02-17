Bryan, Consol softball teams open with 2 victories; College Station, Rudder split

The Bryan softball team swept a pair of games at the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Thursday, beating El Paso Ysleta 10-2 and San Antonio Holmes 10-4. Martha Alvarado was the winning pitcher against Ysleta. Faith Eppers, Ailee Freeman and Makayla Marquez each had two hits. Heather Ollinger was the winner in the nightcap as Maci Ramirez had two hits.

Bryan will play Pasadena Memorial at 3 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field followed by San Antonio Clark.

In other action, A&M Consolidated beat Saginaw 4-2 and San Antonio Clark 11-0. College Station beat Saginaw 4-2, but lost to Plano 6-1. Rudder beat Waco Robinson 4-0, but lost to Justin Northwest 6-1.

Consol will play Justin Northwest at 5 p.m. Friday at Lady Tiger Field followed by Langham Creek. College Station will play Bryan Nelson at 5 p.m. at Lady Cougar Field followed by Gatesville. Rudder will be home to Cedar Park Vista Ridge at 5 p.m. Friday followed by Plano.

—Eagle staff reports