MINNEAPOLIS — The Houston Skyline B-CS 13 Royal volleyball team finished second in the 13-year-old Patriot Division at the USA Volleyball Girls 11-13 Junior National Championships on Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Royal went 11-1 overall, winning 22 out of 25 sets including a 25-18, 25-20 sweep of NE Elite 13 Kaehi in the gold bracket semifinals. Iowa Power Plex 13u Black won the championship over the Royal 25-21, 25-16 to finish with a 12-0 record.

The Royal’s roster included Presley Stapp, Kinsley Halfmann, Andi Neagle, Savannah Mies, Kathryn Mendoza, Shelbee McKown, Lexy Rendon, Charlotte Hazlewood, Chloe Rinn, Ella Wiesepape and Grace Padgett. Jacky Pence, Amanda Meuth and Kallie Williams coached the team.