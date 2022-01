Yexon Diaz had two goals and an assist, and Josue Gonzalez earned the shutout in goal as the Bryan boys soccer team opened District 12-6A play with a 3-0 victory over Killeen on Tuesday at Merrill Green Stadium. Kelvin Zelaya also had a goal and an assist for the Vikings (3-1-1, 1-0), who will continue district play at Temple at 7:30 p.m. Friday.