MEXIA — Approximately 10 yards separated the Bryan boys soccer team from Mansfield Lake Ridge after the conclusion of Friday’s Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Blackcat Field. While the Eagles were fighting for who could take up the most space in the front of their team picture, the Vikings were fighting back tears.

Lake Ridge advanced by a distance much farther in a comfortable 4-1 win, ending the Vikings’ season at 13-3-5 overall.

“Yes, it hurts, because it’s a playoff game, but when we go back and look at our season, it’s a successful season that we had,” Bryan head coach Carlos Luna said. “We came in second in a very tough district, and we kept fighting.”

Early in the match, Luna recognized his team’s inability to string together passes and shifted to a direct, over-the-top attack. The tactical change paid dividends, aided by a bright sunset over the locker rooms at Blackcat Field.

With Eagle goalkeeper Austin Walters looking directly into the setting sun, Bryan midfielder Skrivanek Flores attempted an optimistic effort from 35 yards. Walters knocked down the on-frame shot, but striker Kelvin Zelaya was close by to clean up the spill, and he stuffed the ball into a gaping hole on the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

“We knew [Walters] wasn’t catching them all the time, so we had to make sure that we followed through,” Luna said. “And with the sun, we knew that was supposed to be an advantage.”

The score came against the run of play as Lake Ridge often connected on combos of passes to put pressure on the Bryan defense. But the speed of the Viking front line created several more opportunities on the counterattack. Twice before the end of the game, Zelaya found himself with the ball beyond the Eagles’ backline and with room to run. Once he tried a long attempt that Walters easily handled and another that Walters saved with his foot by redirecting it just inches outside the bar.

Lake Ridge tied the game at 1 in the 21st minute on a penalty kick. Bryan knocked down Lake Ridge’s Jackson Turley in the box, and Turley slotted his penalty attempt into the bottom right corner of the net while Bryan goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez dove the opposite direction.

Bryan’s struggles with connecting passes in their defensive third of the field created an onslaught of Lake Ridge scoring chances in the second half.

In the 51st minute, Lake Ridge’s Aidan Aguilera-Reeves gathered a turnover and found Turley running through the middle of the field. Once he dribbled into the penalty box, Turley side-footed a short pass to Cameron Carson, who chipped a shot over the outstretched leg of an oncoming Gonzalez and into the corner of the net for the game-winning goal.

“One of the things that we still struggle with is our touches,” Luna said. “We practiced that this week ... but we’ve still got to get better on our touches. I think that’s a big one, because, yes, we’re trying to start from the back and push on towards the front. When you don’t have the right touches, you’re going to hurt the team.”

Shortly after the goal, Bryan was forced to attempt a comeback a man down after Flores took a red card for dissent.

Energized by the new advantage, Lake Ridge sent a volley of shots at Bryan’s net, making good of a third consecutive attempt from Aguilera-Reeves for a 3-1 lead.

Finally, the Eagles added insult to injury by rolling a free kick just outside the penalty box into a gaping net while Bryan scrambled to set its wall with 17 minutes to play. Since no Viking player broached the 10-yard buffer zone, the official allowed Lake Ridge to take the kick quickly without a whistle to restart play.

Bryan managed two more scoring chances including a close-range attempt by Aidan Posada and a shot from distance by Zelaya, both saved by Walters.

Lake Ridge had 22 shots with 17 on frame. Bryan shot 13 times with eight on goal. Gonzalez made 13 saves in the game and Walters seven.

The Vikings were called for 16 fouls, including a yellow and red card, to Lake Ridge’s eight fouls.

After beginning the season 10-0 and undefeated through 18 games, injuries began affecting the Vikings over the final weeks of the season. As players tearfully circled around Luna, one apologized to the team for having to play at less than 100%. Luna said the selflessness of his players embodied this edition of the Viking soccer team.

“Really and truly when you think about it, that’s playing with a lot of heart,” Luna said. “You play hurt and yet you still give it your all and that’s one of our things.”