The Bryan boys soccer team gave up a late heartbreaker of a goal and fell to Harker Heights 3-2 on Friday in the District 12-6A finale for both teams at Merrill Green Stadium.

Inside a crowded box filled with white and blue jerseys, Bryan goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez appeared to make a save on a shot from Harker Heights’ Jaelon Bernal in the 66th minute as the ball bounced around and even hit the crossbar before Gonzalez corralled it and brought it down.

Gonzalez and his teammates looked to continue play, but the sideline official signaled it a Harker Heights goal to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.

“Obviously, we don’t do any replays or anything like that,” Bryan head coach Carlos Luna said of the goal. “It was very, very iffy. I can’t really tell because my angle was horrible. [The referee] was down there, but I don’t know if he actually saw exactly where it went. I guess he felt like it bounced off the top and into the line for them. Can’t change it, so I’ll take it. I can’t do anything about it. It’s over.”

The Knights (9-12-1, 5-6-1) entered the game needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and played like it in the first half.

Bryan (13-3-5, 4-3-5) may have outshot Harker Heights 10-6 in the first half, but the Knights capitalized with two goals in the first 40 minutes.

Harker Heights opened the scoring with a goal off a deflection in the 15th minute as Patrick Haines scored for the Knights. His first attempt was deflected by the Vikings, but it came straight back to him, and he scored on his second opportunity.

Teammate Mekhi Carwise added to the lead with a goal in the 26th minute to give Harker Heights a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Vikings wasted no time getting back into the game in the second half as Skrivanek Flores scored twice to tie it up. His first goal came just five minutes into the second half as he found an opening through the Knights’ defense and drilled a shot into the upper right side of the net.

Then in the 58th minute, Flores tied the score thanks to an assist from Yexon Diaz. Flores got the ball on the left side of the goalkeeper box and tapper snuck in for a goal on the right side of the net.

“Yes, we made two mistakes, but let’s make up for it now,” Luna said of what he told his team at halftime. “We came up short. They did play better in the second half, but it wasn’t what we wanted obviously. You’ve got to give [Harker Heights] props too. They did it, and they fought until the end too. I just feel like at this point knowing that we’re in the playoffs, not that I want to lose, but I don’t feel as bad by losing the games knowing that we’re in.”

The Vikings already had clinched a playoff spot before Friday’s game. Bryan will open the Class 6A playoffs with details on the bi-district matchup to be announced at a later date. First-round games will be held March 23-25.

NOTES — The Bryan girls played Harker Heights to a 0-0 tie on Friday. The playoff-bound Lady Vikings finish the regular season at 15-3-4 overall and 5-3-4 in District 12-6A.