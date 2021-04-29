Bryan boys soccer team announces annual awards

The Bryan boys soccer team named sophomore captain Alex Vasilakis its MVP on Wednesday as the Vikings announced their annual team awards.

Seniors Fabricio Araujo (captain) and Christopher Chavez shared the Offensive Player of the Year Award, while senior Nico Bulhof and sophomore Josue Gonzalez shared the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Seniors Patricio Martinez and Ramiro Moreno shared the Viking Award, and seniors Javier Munoz and Luis Sanchez shared the Dedication Award.

Bulhof also earned Bryan’s Academic Award and made the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Elite Team. Martinez made the second team, and senior student manager Dulce Urbano earned honorable mention. And Bulhof, senior Nathaniel Foley, Martinez and Munoz made the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Academic All-State Team.

Araujo made the Class 6A Region II first team, while Vasilakis made the second team and Munoz earned honorable mention.