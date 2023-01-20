Bryan boys place third, girls fifth at district swim meet

TEMPLE — The Bryan boys swimming team finished third and the Lady Vikings placed fifth at the District 12-6A meet Friday at Temple High School Natatorium.

Bryan’s regional qualifiers on the boys side include Asa Ayers (third, 100-yard backstroke; fifth, 200 individual medley), Hugo West (fourth, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM) and Zach Gulley (fifth, 100 butterfly, sixth, 200 IM). The Vikings finished second in the medley relay, third in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the four freestyle relay, while Gabe Gomez (50 freestyle), Brian Navarro (100 butterfly), Porter Light (100 freestyle) and Jaime Acosta (200, 400 freestyle relays) also earned All-District honors.

On the girls side, Bryan’s Maxine Kalil (sixth, 50 freestyle), Kitri Hollis (sixth, 100 breaststroke), Cassandra Cotton, Carli Carver and Lexi Soto earned All-District honors and qualified for the regional meet. The Lady Vikings finished second in the 200 freestyle relay, fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the medley relay.

The Class 6A Region 3 meet is set for Feb. 3-4 in Rockwall.