Bryan boys have no answer in 79-45 loss to Harker Heights

The Harker Heights boys basketball team lived up to its top billing Friday night at Viking Gym.

Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines thinks that the Knights are the best team in District 12-6A, and they showed it during a commanding 79-45 win over the Vikings.

“I think they have the potential to run the table,” Hines said, “but I also believe that there’s some really good teams in this district that can sneak up on them and get a win.”

It looked to be a battle in the opening few minutes as Harker Heights (14-7, 4-0) scored first and Bryan (16-9, 2-2) responded with a basket by center Chris Maxey. The good times for Bryan didn’t last though as the Knights went on a 17-0 run that busted the game open.

The Knights relied on their full-court press that suffocated the Vikings. Bryan had five straight turnovers at one point, leading to nine Harker Heights points.

The press not only annoyed the Bryan players but Hines as well since it was similar to the press the Vikings saw in Tuesday’s 67-66 win over Hutto.

“We were using the same press break, but for some reason we completely lost our heads,” Hines said. “That was highly frustrating for me, because we were successful doing the same thing on Tuesday.”

Bryan ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run but trailed 23-10 heading into the second quarter. The Knights continued to build their lead to 39-20 by halftime.

Bryan tried to rally in the third quarter with two separate scoring runs. During the middle of the quarter, the Vikings went on a 5-0 run thanks to free throws and a steal and score. In the final minute of the period, Bryan went on a 6-0 run that included two TJ Johnson dunks and a basket by Chris Maxey.

Still, Bryan went into the final quarter down 56-35.

“They were moments where we were OK,” Hines said. “At no point today did I feel like we were kind of locked in. That’s frustrating as a coach. I’ve got to do a better job of getting them to buy in to whatever the game plan is. We weren’t bought in today, and that’s why we got our butts beat.”

Maxey led Bryan with 15 points, while Johnson added 11.

Evan Chatman led Harker Heights with 17 points, while David Punch had 14, Tyrese Smith 13, Jamari Alexander 12 and Nate Harris 10.

The Vikings will have to shake off the loss quickly and rebound with two crucial district games next week. Bryan is tied for third.

The Vikings will host Temple at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym.

“For us, next week is the most important week of district,” Hines said. “We’ve got a game at home and then a game on the road, but both of those teams are right behind us depending on the Cove-Temple score from tonight, so we can widen the gap if we can take care of business Tuesday vs. Temple and Friday vs. Cove.”

Harker Heights 79, Bryan 45

HARKER HEIGHTS (14-7, 4-0) — Donnie Dukes 2, Jamari Alexander 12, Tyrese Smith 13, Lawrence Taylor 5, Nate Harris 10, David Punch 14, Evan Chatman 17, Damien Taylor 2, Jordan Hawkins 4.

BRYAN (16-9, 2-2) — CJ Ellis 1, TJ Johnson 11, Chris Maxey 15, Zach Williams 4, William Gayle 2, Will Jefferson 4, Jacob Walker 8.

Harker Heights;23;16;17;23;—;79

Bryan;10;10;15;10;—;45