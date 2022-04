The Bryan boys golf team is tied for ninth after the first day of the Class 6A Region II golf tournament at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.

Tyler Greensage is second overall after shooting 74 in round one and is one stroke behind first place. Hayden Pledger shot a personal-best 77. Jake Fattig shot an 85, Luke Robertson carded an 87 and Ty Greenlee had a 98. The Vikings are two strokes behind seventh place.