Bryan boys golf team in second place at 12-6A tourney

The Bryan boys golf team shot 327 at the first round of the District 12-6A tournament at Killeen’s Stonetree Golf Club for second place. Belton leads at 300 and Temple shot 331 for third.
Bryan’s scores were Luke Robertson 79, Tyler Greensage 80, Jake Fattig and Hayden Pledger 84, and Ty Greenlee 86. The Bryan 2 team shot 427 for 10th place. Individual scores were Brody Benites 100, Dalton Nash 103, Diego Carillo 110, Ethan Williams 114 and Carson Giese 122.
The final round will be Friday back at Stonetree.
— Eagle staff report