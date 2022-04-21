Bryan boys golf team finishes 12th at regionals

WACO — The Bryan boys golf team placed 12th at the Class 6A Region II golf tournament at Bear Ridge Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Bryan shot 664 (323-341) in the 16-team tournament won by The Woodlands, which shot 12-over-par 590 (303-287). Mansfield placed second (303-300–603) and The Woodlands College third (302-302–604) and also qualified for the state tournament at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club on May 9-10.

Bryan was led by Tyler Greensage, who shot 152 (74-78) to tie for 15th.

Bryan’s other golfers included Hayden Pledger (77-93–170), Luke Robertson (87-83–170), Jake Fattig (85-87–172) and Ty Greenlee (98-93–191).

Waco Midway’s Brayden Bare won the individual title at 74-70–144. The Woodlands’ Zach Morvant (73-74–147), Mansfield’s Cameron Beck (74-73–147) and Tyler Legacy’s Jacob Cole (77-70–147) tied for second.

Waco Midway finished fourth in the team standings at 605 followed by Tyler Legacy (608), Klein Cain Purple (625), Cypress Ranch (635), Rockwall-Heath (647), Garland Sachse (649), Cypress Woods (650), Belton (653) and Bryan.