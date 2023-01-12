Bryan boys, girls soccer teams come away with wins

It was two totally different styles of soccer matches at Merrill Green Stadium on Thursday night, but the results were the same for the Bryan boys and girls soccer teams.

The Bryan boys had six different players find the back of the net in a 7-0 win over Palestine Westwood, while the Lady Vikings hung tough with a defensive mentality for a 1-0 win over Bastrop to cap the evening.

Bryan’s boys wasted little time in attacking the Westwood defense to open the two matches, and Christian Vazquez’s penalty kick in the 22nd minute broke the scoreless tie.

The Vikings added another goal a few minutes later when Jairo Rodriguez stole a pass right in front of the Panthers’ goal and sent it in for a 2-0 lead.

Bryan broke open the game in the second half with five more goals, including two from Yexon Diaz at the start of the period.

Diaz scored his first goal in the 57th minute on an assist from Isidro Muñoz then added another goal a minute later off a pass from Skrivanek Flores right in front of the goal that he hammered home.

Up 4-0, the Vikings added three more goals from Casey Bulhof, Angel Torres and Josue Gonzalez. Gonzalez is the team’s goalkeeper but had subbed off earlier and came back in as a midfielder. Torres and Gonzalez were assisted on their goals by Christian Marquez and Josue Velazquez.

The Vikings will host rival Rudder at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

“We’re good,” Bryan boys head coach Carlos Luna said. “I feel like we’re getting better and better each week. We’re not where we want to be yet, because we’re still baby stepping. We have a young front and young center. I feel little by little we’re coming along. Granted this is not the same level as we would be on our district, but we’re trying to get us as much playing time as possible before we get to the district.”

While Bryan’s boys were on the attack for almost the entire match, the Lady Vikings had to rely on their defense to spark the offense.

“It was probably our hardest game we’ve had this year, so it was good to see them have to overcome some adversity, whether it was the calls, whether it’s the wind and the weather or just good physical play,” Bryan girls head coach Chris Gibson said. “To see a hard-fought game and we didn’t back down, didn’t buckle, I was proud of that.”

In the first half, it was mostly Bastrop on the attack as the Lady Bears filled the Bryan box with bodies trying to break through with a goal. The Lady Vikings held firm behind the play of goalkeeper Flona Walsh, who finished with seven saves.

Bastrop’s best scoring chance came early in the first half when the Lady Bears had a shot bounce off the post that Walsh had to corral and fall on before booting it away.

“I was just proud that our defense played as hard as they did,” Gibson said. “And it’s not just the keeper and the back three but defensive minded by everybody.”

The Lady Bears may have been more aggressive in the first half, but the Lady Vikings were the only ones to find the net. On a long breakaway, Camryn Lightsey passed to Kristi Gorman, who took the ball in stride and drilled a shot right in front of the goal.

Gorman’s goal came in the 24th minute and held up as the game-winner.

The Lady Vikings had scoring chances in the second half as Gorman, Lightsey and Kristyn Hernandez all had shots just sail to the left of the net.

The Lady Vikings will host Rudder at 5 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.