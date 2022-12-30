Bryan boys, girls basketball teams best Australian teams in doubleheader

It was an exchange of cultures and crossovers Friday at Viking Gym.

The Bryan boys and girls basketball teams faced off in a doubleheader against the Australian Sunbury Jets. The Lady Vikings won 60-28 to start the day, while the Bryan boys won 83-54 later in the afternoon.

The games were a chance for the players, coaches and fans on both sides to experience a new culture.

“Oh, it was great,” Bryan boys senior guard TJ Johnson said. “I asked them if they had Wings ‘N More down there. They said they don’t know what that is. It was great to get to play against them. Me and my teammates love playing against great competition.”

Bryan boys basketball coach Jonathan Hines set up the games through a liaison who helps Texas high schools communicate with Australian programs.

The Sunbury Jets competed in an Austin tournament earlier in the week before traveling to Bryan-College Station on Friday morning.

The Jets received a warm welcome as the Vikings presented them with Bryan Viking basketball shirts, played the Australian national anthem pregame and had an Australian flag hanging in the rafters.

The Jets brought gifts for the Vikings including beanies to wear, which most of the Bryan boys and girls wore after their games.

“It’s good to see different styles of play and for kids to experience different things,” Bryan girls coach Chris Jones said. “And they’ll visit and talk after the game and socialize and ask questions. That’s always good.”

Following the doubleheader, the players and coaches from all the teams had a banquet to get to know each other better.

“What I was excited about was that it just seemed like it was a good, fun game,” Hines said. “Everyone was having a good time, and that’s important for our guys to remember is we’re supposed to be having fun doing this. We can do it and be competitive at the same time. That’s kind of what my goal was in setting this thing up, and I think we accomplished that.”

For both the Bryan boys and girls, the teams got off to fast starts against the Jets.

The Lady Vikings started the game on a 10-0 run, led 24-4 after the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way. Junior guard Taler Thornton led Bryan with 21 points, and freshman guard Avery Archer had 13.

Overall, nine different Lady Vikings scored for Bryan.

“They got out running today,” Jones said. “The girls got out running, got after it. It was good to get a game in after the way we finished [this week’s Aggieland Invitational], but we’re excited. We’re ready to get back into district play.”

For the boys, Bryan ended the first quarter on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Johnson to take a 25-14 lead. The Vikings kept adding to their lead the rest of the way.

Johnson led Bryan with 20 points, while freshman Jacob Walker and senior center Chris Maxey each had 14, and junior Zach Williams had 12. Maxey also had 14 rebounds, while Williams had six rebounds and four steals and Walker had three assists and two steals.

“Australia, they had a lot of hustle,” Johnson said. “They never gave up. That’s what we’re looking forward to playing against in district.”

Bryan girls 60, Sunbury Jets 28

SUNBURY JETS — Cara Beattie 3, Lily Dowsett 2,Molly Carraham 3, Shaila Mychal 2, Giselle Killiva 2, Keely Phillips 3, Jessica Bates 2, Olivia Ogston 9, Madison Dohmen-Jolly, 1, Amy O’Brien 1.

BRYAN (10-6) — Avery Archer 13, Madison Wells 6, Christionna Ellis 5, Zamia Turner 2, KaLanndrea Gooden 4, Taylor Montgomery 3, Taler Thornton 21, Vivica Paulhill 2, Kayleigh Murphy 4.

Sunbury;4;10;4;10;—40

Bryan;24;6;12;18;—63

Bryan boys 83, Sunbury Jets 54

SUNBURY JETS — Duff 4, Dohmen-Jolly 10, Allen 5, Atherton 3, Willins Te-Paho 4, Taylor 6, Angove 13, Hayes 2, Lattenstein 7.

BRYAN (13-8) — CJ Ellis 3, TJ Johnson 20, Chris Maxey 14, Zach Williams 12, William Gayle 5, Will Jefferson 6, Jacob Walker 14, DJ Nelson 4, Darius Brooks 5.

Sunbury;14;20;10;10;—;54

Bryan;25;23;21;14;—;83