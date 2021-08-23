Bryan boys cross country finishes seventh

Bryan boys place 7th: The Bryan Viking boys placed seventh at the Temple Invitational cross country meet Friday at Lions Park. Bryan had 203 points. Round Rock Stony Point topped the 17-team field with 62 followed by Liberty Hill 81, Austin Anderson 123, Del Valle 138, Killeen Harker Heights 192, Temple 200 and Bryan. Andrew Shields led Bryan with a 40th-place finish in the 143-runner event, covering the mile course in 18 minutes, 27.1 seconds. Other Bryan finishers were senior John Michael Torres, 41st (18:13.9); sophomore Bryan Ybarra, 44th (18:18.5); senior Aaron Johanson, 47th (18:27.1); and senior Craig Fuentes, 48th (18:29.5). For the girls, sophomore Mirza Gonzalez-Roman was 70th (24:40.7) and senior Madison Marion was 81st (25:38.9). In JV boys, sophomore Jesse Robles was 87th (24:39.8). In JV girls, junior April Ramirez was sixth (14:58.1), freshman Rylee Schulz 72nd (19:13), freshman Haylie Wise 85th (19:55.2) and Sofia Spanhel 89th (20:16.4).