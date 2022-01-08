Bryan boys basketball team wins district road game

TEMPLE — Bryan’s Taylan Johnson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Seandre Collins had nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help the Viking boys basketball team beat Temple 53-49 on Friday in District 12-6A play. Bryan (17-5, 2-1) will host Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym.
Bryan 53, Temple 49
BRYAN (17-5, 2-1) — Taylan Johnson 21, Seandre Collins 9, Sam Esan 6.
Bryan 10 14 12 17 — 53
Temple 10 9 8 22 — 49
Highlights: BRYAN — Johnson 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Collins 11 rebounds, 7 assists; Esan 5 blocks.
Next: Bryan hosts Copperas Cove, 7 p.m. Tuesday
