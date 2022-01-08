 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan boys basketball team wins district road game
0 Comments

Bryan boys basketball team wins district road game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TEMPLE — Bryan’s Taylan Johnson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Seandre Collins had nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help the Viking boys basketball team beat Temple 53-49 on Friday in District 12-6A play. Bryan (17-5, 2-1) will host Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym.

Bryan 53, Temple 49

BRYAN (17-5, 2-1) — Taylan Johnson 21, Seandre Collins 9, Sam Esan 6.

Bryan 10 14 12 17 — 53

Temple 10 9 8 22 — 49

Highlights: BRYAN — Johnson 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Collins 11 rebounds, 7 assists; Esan 5 blocks.

Next: Bryan hosts Copperas Cove, 7 p.m. Tuesday

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arkansas Postgame: Quenton Jackson, Andre Gordon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert