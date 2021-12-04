Bryan boys basketball team wins Beast Up Invitational

SPRING — The Bryan boys basketball team won five straight games to win the Gold Bracket at Grand Oaks’ Beast Up Invitational over Thursday through Saturday.

The Vikings beat Waltrip 64-46, Cleveland 45-35, Klein Cain 46-41, Kingwood Park 42-28 and Tomball Memorial 51-46 at the tournament. Bryan’s Taylan Johnson had 33 points against Waltrip, 19 against Cleveland and 25 against Tomball Memorial. Johnson and Seandre Collins each had 12 points against Klein Cain, and Collins had 17 against Kingwood Park.