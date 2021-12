Down a point at halftime, the Bryan boys basketball team outscored Conroe 39-31 in the second half to win 64-57 in nondistrict play Tuesday at Viking Gym. Taylan Johnson led Bryan (11-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Sam Esan had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Vikings will open play in the Schurr Insurance Holiday Tournament on Thursday against Waller at Montgomery.