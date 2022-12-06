Bryan boys basketball team uses high-flying first quarter to set tone in 55-43 win over Waco

The Bryan boys basketball team took control with a big first quarter and held on the rest of the way for a 55-43 win over Waco on Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Led by the play of senior guard TJ Johnson and freshman guard CJ Ellis, the Vikings came out hot in the first quarter with dunks, 3-pointers and tenacious defense for a 25-7 lead.

“I thought my young kids did a really good job of pushing tempo, and I like to see us get out and run,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said. “I think we look best when we get out and run.”

Johnson scored nine points in the first quarter as he hit a 3-pointer to start the game then followed with three dunks. Ellis dropped in seven points in the first with five coming during a 12-0 run by the Vikings (7-4).

The early cushion proved valuable as Bryan was outscored 16-5 in the second quarter with its lead down to 30-23 at halftime. Senior forward Chris Maxey and junior guard Zach Williams were the only Vikings to score in the second quarter, a period that has given the Vikings trouble this season.

“It seemed like there was two different games going on, and that’s kind of a product of our team,” Hines said. “We have struggled all year during the second quarter. We come out hot, and then we just kind of cool off and let teams back in the game. It’s kind of been our Achilles heel. And then it was a dog fight the rest of the way, but a lot of positives.”

The second half was close throughout, though the Vikings maintained control.

Up 49-43, the Vikings held Waco (2-7) scoreless for the final 2:53 of the game while finishing on a 6-0 run. Freshman guard DJ Nelson started the run with a pair of free throws.

Johnson led the Vikings in scoring with 18 points, and Maxey had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ellis had seven points and six steals, and Jacob Walker had six points, five assists and four steals as Bryan used the game to try out different lineups before opening play Thursday in the Montgomery tournament.

“A lot of tonight was to look at the pieces,” Hines said. “We’ve got 12 guys, and in the past we haven’t had a lot of depth with our team, so we played about seven guys. This team ... everyone can play. There’s not a lot of difference between No. 1 all the way down to 12, not as much as there’s been in the past, and so we wanted to look at different lineups tonight.

“That could be part of why we were so up and down. We just wanted to get that on film. I just got [Ellis] back from a concussion, so we wanted to get a look at him again. ... We’ll watch film and then see what our best lineups are moving into this tournament, and then get better data on that.”

Bryan will face Aldine Davis at 4 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery. The Montgomery tournament runs through Saturday.

Bryan 55, Waco 43

WACO (2-7) — Alonzo Cheeks 4, J’meris Davis 2, Lazavier Amos 12, Dre Sneed 2, Gerald Howard 6, Bradley Dilworth 3, Trey Cross 6, Demarion Veail 2, Jamal Scott 6.

BRYAN (6-4) — TJ Johnson 18, Chris Maxey 10, CJ Ellis 7, Jacob Walker 6, William Jefferson 4, Malcom Gooden 4, Zach Williams 2, William Gayle 2, DJ Nelson 2.

Bryan;25;5;13;12;—;55

Waco;7;16;10;10;—;43