HUTTO β€” TJ Johnson had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Chris Maxey added 13 points and four rebounds to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Hutto 67-66 on Tuesday night in District 12-6A play.

DJ Nelson also had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals for Bryan (16-8, 2-1), while William Gayle had eight points.

Hutto fell to 16-9 overall and 2-2 in district.

Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Friday at Viking Gym.