Bryan boys basketball team snaps four-game losing streak by holding on to beat Killeen

Bryan seemed poised for a big night after honoring its six seniors before the game, but last-place Killeen got the early jump with Johnson hitting a pair of 3-pointers during a sluggish four minutes.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to get up for special nights,” Hines said. “Tonight was Senior Night. Sometimes when you do those, you can have a spark and everything goes well, and then there are other times where you kind of lose focus a little bit.”

The 6-foot-5 Maxey helped Bryan refocus, scoring eight points during a 15-0 run. Maxey scored half his points in the run at the free-throw line along with a layup and putback. Bryan’s 6-7 Sam Esan capped the run with a dunk, also off an offensive rebound. The Vikings scored more than a fourth of their points on second-chance opportunities against the smaller Kangaroos.

Killeen made a game of it with 3-point shooting and Bryan’s ballhandling problems. Killeen had 16 field goals, half of them from long range. Cam Paige hit a 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer to give the Kangaroos a spark. Bryan struggled in the second quarter, hitting only 3 of 11 field goals along with losing eight turnovers.