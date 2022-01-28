Bryan boys basketball team snaps four-game losing streak by holding on to beat Killeen

The Bryan Vikings hadn’t won in 17 days, and it showed as they sputtered to a 53-48 hard-fought victory over the Killeen Kangaroos in District 12-6A boys basketball action Friday night at Viking Gym.
Bryan (19-9, 4-5) squandered a nine-point lead in the first half then built a 14-point advantage after intermission only to see the pesky Kangaroos (5-23, 1-8) pull within four.
“I think we lost focus early, and we might have lost some focus late,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “Luckily, we came away with the win, so it’s good.”
Bryan seemingly had things in hand when sophomore Darius Brooks scored on a fast break via a pass from junior Malcom Gooden for a 48-35 lead with just over three minutes left. But Killeen went on an 11-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Warren Fleming with 12 seconds left. That pulled the Kangaroos within 50-46, but Bryan’s Chris Maxey put the game away with two free throws.
Maxey rattled home the first free throw on the heels of Bryan missing a pair of bonus opportunities within nine seconds of each other.
“And then on top of that to give up the 3 in transition after that ... that was just poorly executed and a loss of focus for transition defense,” Hines said. “So that was frustrating.”
Bryan seemed poised for a big night after honoring its six seniors before the game, but last-place Killeen got the early jump with Johnson hitting a pair of 3-pointers during a sluggish four minutes.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to get up for special nights,” Hines said. “Tonight was Senior Night. Sometimes when you do those, you can have a spark and everything goes well, and then there are other times where you kind of lose focus a little bit.”
The 6-foot-5 Maxey helped Bryan refocus, scoring eight points during a 15-0 run. Maxey scored half his points in the run at the free-throw line along with a layup and putback. Bryan’s 6-7 Sam Esan capped the run with a dunk, also off an offensive rebound. The Vikings scored more than a fourth of their points on second-chance opportunities against the smaller Kangaroos.
Killeen made a game of it with 3-point shooting and Bryan’s ballhandling problems. Killeen had 16 field goals, half of them from long range. Cam Paige hit a 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer to give the Kangaroos a spark. Bryan struggled in the second quarter, hitting only 3 of 11 field goals along with losing eight turnovers.
“Unfortunately, we don’t take care of the ball very well,” Hines said. “We haven’t in this past couple of weeks, and that’s just a product of some roster things, some guys playing out of position. We’re learning on the fly.”
Killeen turned those Bryan mistakes into a 21-20 lead on Myles Thomas’ layup with 1:07 left in the first half. Killeen got the ball back off another turnover and wanted to take the last shot, but Bryan came up with a steal, and Keeton Scott scored off an offensive rebound for a 22-21 halftime lead.
Bryan came out hot in the second half. TJ Johnson and Brooks hit back-to-back 3 pointers, and Johnson added a dunk before draining another 3 to cap 16 unanswered points, pushing Bryan’s lead to 35-21.
Bryan maintained a double-digit lead until midway through the fourth quarter when it started turning the ball over.
“We just aren’t able to simulate that kind of pressure and speed at practice,” Hines said. “We’re getting experience in games, but bad things can happen and you can get losses.”
Bryan snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. Killeen closed strong, but it could have been stronger because the Kangaroos didn’t score any points off the Vikings’ six turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Maxey ended with a game-high 17 points and had five rebounds. Johnson and Brooks each added 10 points. Bryan shot almost 50% from the field (19 of 36) but had 23 turnovers.
Fleming had 14 points for Killeen and Thomas added 12. The Kangaroos, who have only one senior on their roster, shot better from 3-point range than it did from inside in the arc.
Bryan 53, Killeen 48
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
KILLEEN (5-23, 1-8 in 12-6A) — Tramari Randles 4-8 0-0 3 0 9; Cam Paige 3-5 0-0 1 0 9; Warren Fleming 4-15 2-2 2 4 14; Josiah Hale 0-2 0-0 2 0 0 0; Jaiden Moore 0-5 0-0 0 1 0; Sebastian Rivera 2-3 0-2 1 2 4; Chris Penn 0-0 0-0 0 0 0; Myles Thomas 3-4 6-8 6 4 12; Ziari Carlton 0-5 0-0 1 4 0. TOTALS: 16-47 8-12 16 48.
BRYAN (19-9, 4-5) — Jaden Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0 0; TJ Johnson 4-10 0-1 3 3 10; Keaton Scott 1-2 0-1 0 2 2; Malcom Gooden 0-4 0-0 6 0 0; Nic Caraway 1-4 0-0 5 3 2; Darius Brooks 4-4 0-0 2 0 10; Andrew Ealoms 0-0 1-2 2 1 1; Chris Maxey 5-6 6-6 5 1 17; Sam Esan 3-5 3-5 5 4 9; Jadon Perez 1-1 0-2 1 2. TOTALS: 19-36 10-17 29 15 53.
Killeen;9;12;7;20;—;48
Bryan;15;7;17;14;—;53
3-point shooting: Killeen 8-22; Bryan 5-12
Turnovers: Killeen 10 for 11 Bryan points; Bryan 23 for 12 Killeen points