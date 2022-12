TOMBALL — TJ Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds, and Chris Maxey added 15 points and 10 boards to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Tomball 66-65 in overtime on Tuesday in nondistrict action.

Bryan led 34-31 at halftime, but Tomball caught the Vikings in the second half, tying the game at 57 in regulation.

CJ Ellis had 13 points and six assists for the Vikings, while Jacob Walker had eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Bryan will host Brenham next Tuesday.