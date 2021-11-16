Bryan boys basketball team runs to a 56-25 win over College Station, former assistant coach

New College Station head boys basketball coach Jerron Reese spent a few days wondering what Tuesday’s home opener would feel like. In his first home game as a head coach, Reese and his Cougars hosted Bryan, his alma mater and the program he served six years as an assistant coach with.

While the Vikings ran away with a 56-25 victory, Reese said it was nice to be welcomed into the fold after opening the season on the road.

“Obviously, I’ve never had that opportunity, because I started my career in Bryan, and I’ve only ever coached in Bryan,” Reese said. “But for me it was just another game.”

Bryan’s Seandre Collins led the Vikings with 14 points, and guard Traylan Johnson added 12.

College Station looked like it would put up a strong fight in the first half, taking advantage of transition opportunities to jump to a 12-11 lead early in the second quarter. College Station’s Joey Toussaint scored his team-high five points in the first half.

But as the action slowed into a half-court game, the Vikings took over. Cougar turnovers became Viking points in transition to the tune of a 28-2 run that spanned into the third quarter.