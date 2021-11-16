Bryan boys basketball team runs to a 56-25 win over College Station, former assistant coach

New College Station head boys basketball coach Jerron Reese spent a few days wondering what Tuesday’s home opener would feel like. In his first home game as a head coach, Reese and his Cougars hosted Bryan, his alma mater and the program he served six years as an assistant coach with.
While the Vikings ran away with a 56-25 victory, Reese said it was nice to be welcomed into the fold after opening the season on the road.
“Obviously, I’ve never had that opportunity, because I started my career in Bryan, and I’ve only ever coached in Bryan,” Reese said. “But for me it was just another game.”
Bryan’s Seandre Collins led the Vikings with 14 points, and guard Traylan Johnson added 12.
College Station looked like it would put up a strong fight in the first half, taking advantage of transition opportunities to jump to a 12-11 lead early in the second quarter. College Station’s Joey Toussaint scored his team-high five points in the first half.
But as the action slowed into a half-court game, the Vikings took over. Cougar turnovers became Viking points in transition to the tune of a 28-2 run that spanned into the third quarter.
“[Reese’s] team was well prepared, especially early,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said. “They gave us all we could handle. In the end, we started executing a little bit better. We were a little nervous, too, playing somebody who was in the program last year. Once we settled down a little bit and started getting good looks, we shot a really good percentage, and that’s what let us build a lead.”
Bryan scored 24 straight points during its big run. The Cougars broke the drought on a layup from Jacob Larkin with a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter. Larkin finished with four points.
The Vikings rotated between man-to-man and zone defenses and used their prowess on the boards to feed their transition game.
“We’re a really good rebounding team,” Hines said. “So if team’s aren’t shooting the ball well, it can kind of mask some of our defensive deficiencies, because we get a lot of first-chance rebounds.”
One of Bryan’s rebounding forces, and a football standout, Nic Caraway scored three points to go with his work on the boards. Bryan’s starting front court, Sam Essan and Chris Maxey, scored 10 and seven points, respectively.
After the game, Reese and the Bryan faithful shared hugs, handshakes and smiles as the players and coaches mingled in Cougar Gym well after the game concluded. Hines said Reese is exactly where he is meant to be.
“[Reese] is doing a phenomenal job over here,” Hines said. “He’s a great dude. He’s the right person to lead this program, and I’m proud of him.”