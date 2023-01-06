Bryan boys basketball team notches first district win over Waco Midway

The Bryan boys basketball team likes to play fast, but it took tapping the brakes offensively for the Vikings to earn their first District 12-6A win as they held off Waco Midway 44-41 on Friday at Viking Gym.

Entering the fourth quarter with the score tied at 38, the Vikings (15-8, 1-1) chose to attack Midway’s stretched 2-1-2 zone defense with patient ball movement and testing drives. The result was a parade to the free-throw line where Bryan ultimately sealed the victory.

“When they put their taller guards at the top of the zone, it’s kind of difficult for us to dictate pace, because all of our passes have to be high,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “What we did was try and slow the game down a little bit, because we were also being really aggressive defensively, so I didn’t want our guys to tire out. When we had an opportunity to kind of scale back our offense and chill a little bit, we took that.”

With 52 seconds left, Bryan guard DJ Nelson drew a foul that took him to the line to the line for a one-and-one. He hit both foul shots to give the Vikings a two-point lead that would ultimately be enough. In the final minute of the game, Bryan went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to keep the Panthers at arms length.

Game planning for Midway’s (13-10, 1-2) unique zone was a different challenge for Hines and his team, and he credited his players for having the maturity to stay under control as the game entered the final minutes.

“We have lost some games just from some mistakes down the stretch, maybe going a little took quick and taking some shots we didn’t need to,” Hines said. “We talked about those things. We learned from those things, and that showed tonight.”

Defensively, Bryan’s focus was stopping Midway’s standout guard Lawyer Jones, whom the Vikings held to eight points. Panther posts Isaac Holmes and Gabriel Iwuala paced Midway with 11 and another eight points, respectively, by cleaning up the offensive glass and getting putback baskets and fouls.

Midway closed out the first quarter on a 9-0 run with two transition dunks off turnovers for a 21-12 lead, using a brief switch from zone to man-to-man defense that confused Bryan’s offense during the run. The Vikings countered with an 8-0 run off two Midway turnovers during the second quarter. A driving layup by Bryan guard Jacob Walker tied the game at 24 at halftime.

Midway controlled the boards, especially the offensive glass, in the first half with 22 rebounds to Bryan’s 16.

Both teams held serve in a 14-14 third quarter that saw the pace of play drastically slow down as the Vikings spread to four corners and worked the clock on offense. As was the case in the second quarter, Bryan held Midway to just three points in the final frame while draining time off the clock and finding the best look at the basket.

“I just talked to guys about attacking gaps, keeping our zone principles no matter what they are running, get teammates involved and get to the paint,” Hines said. “They did a really good job in the second half of finding each other and playing together.”

Viking guard TJ Johnson led Bryan with a game-high 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Both Jacob Walker and Chris Maxey followed Johnson with eight points apiece.

Bryan lost its district opener at Pflugerville Weiss 48-42 on Tuesday but rebounded nicely Friday.

“We learned from our Weiss game,” Hines said. “We came out with no energy against Wiess and kind of really got embarrassed, so the guys took that to heart. They paid attention. They were more attentive in practice. They were more attentive in film, and so I’m just really proud, because tonight I fell like they wanted this, and I’m happy for them that they were able to achieve it.”

Bryan 44, Waco Midway 41

MIDWAY (13-10, 1-2) — Isaac Holmes 11, Justin Hicks 9, Gabriel Iwuala 8, Lawyer Jones 8, Devin Pullen 5.

BRYAN (15-8, 1-1) — TJ Johnson 15, Jacob Walker 8, Chris Maxey 8, DJ Nelson 4, Darius Brooks 3, CJ Ellis 3.

Midway;21;3;14;3;—;41

Bryan;12;12;14;6;—;44

Highlights: BRYAN — Johnson 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Maxey 6 rebounds; Walker 2 rebounds, 5 steals; Darius Brooks 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Nelson 3 rebounds, 4 assists.