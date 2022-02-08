Bryan boys basketball team loses two district road games

The Bryan boys basketball team suffered back-to-back District 12-6A losses to begin the week, losing at Copperas Cove 62-57 on Monday and at Belton 43-28 on Tuesday.

Against Copperas Cove, Bryan’s Taylan Johnson had 19 points, while Chris Maxey added 16 and Sam Esan had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Malcom Gooden had 11 points and five rebounds for the Vikings (19-13, 4-9) against Belton, while Maxey had seven points and seven rebounds.