The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Killeen Shoemaker 72-65 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym. Taylan Johnson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, while Sam Esan had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malcom Gooden had 11 points and eight assists, and Chris Maxey had 11 points and four rebounds. Bryan finished its season at 19-14 overall and 4-10 in district.