Bryan boys basketball team loses at Killeen Shoemaker

KILLEEN — The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Killeen Shoemaker 75-42 on Friday in District 12-6A play. Chris Maxey had 14 points and six rebounds for Bryan (18-8, 3-4), while Nic Caraway had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Vikings will continue district play at Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Shoemaker improved to 18-10 overall and 4-3 in district.