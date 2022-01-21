 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan boys basketball team loses at Killeen Shoemaker
Bryan boys basketball team loses at Killeen Shoemaker

KILLEEN — The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Killeen Shoemaker 75-42 on Friday in District 12-6A play. Chris Maxey had 14 points and six rebounds for Bryan (18-8, 3-4), while Nic Caraway had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Vikings will continue district play at Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Shoemaker improved to 18-10 overall and 4-3 in district.

Killeen Shoemaker 75, Bryan 42

BRYAN (18-8, 3-4) — Chris Maxey 14, Nic Caraway 9, Darius Brooks 8.

SHOEMAKER (18-10, 4-3)

Bryan 8 16 14 4 — 42

Shoemaker 19 19 10 25 — 75

Highlights: BRYAN — Maxey 6 rebounds; Caraway 10 rebounds; Brooks 4 assists.

Next: Bryan at Harker Heights, 7 p.m. Tuesday

