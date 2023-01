COPPERAS COVE — The Bryan boys basketball team fell to Copperas Cove 74-60 on Friday night in District 12-6A play.

TJ Johnson led Bryan (17-10, 3-3) with 13 points, while Jacob Walker had 12 and Chris Maxey 11.

Copperas Cove improved to 13-13 overall and 2-4 in district.

Bryan is off until next Friday when the Vikings will open the second round of district play at home against Pflugerville Weiss.