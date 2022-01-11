Bryan boys basketball team gets past Copperas Cove

Bryan’s Taylan Johnson scored 23 points, and Seandre Collins and Nic Caraway each had 13 to lead the Viking boys basketball team past Copperas Cove 66-59 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym. Bryan (18-5, 3-1) will host Belton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bryan 66, Copperas Cove 59
BRYAN — Taylan Johnson 23, Seandre Collins 13, Nic Caraway 13, Chris Maxey 11.
Copperas Cove 15 18 12 12 — 59
Bryan 15 20 18 13 — 66
Highlights: BRYAN — Johnson 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Collins 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Caraway 6 rebounds; Chris Maxey 7 rebounds.
Next: Bryan hosts Belton, 7 p.m. Friday
