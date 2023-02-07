WACO — A big second quarter carried the Waco Midway boys basketball team to a 69-66 victory over the Bryan Vikings in 12-6A play Monday night in a make-up game from last week’s bad weather.

Bryan (17-13, 3-6) jumped to a 21-15 lead after a quarter, but had a bad second quarter as the Panthers (15-15, 3-7) came back for a 41-28 halftime lead. Bryan pulled within 54-52 entering the final quarter. TJ Johnson had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Bryan, while Chris Maxey added 10 points and seven rebounds and DJ Nelson had eight points and five assists. Bryan will be at Harker Heights on Tuesday night.