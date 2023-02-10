TEMPLE — The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Temple 64-49 on Friday night in District 12-6A play.
TJ Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Bryan (17-15, 3-8), while Chris Maxey had 10 points and 10 boards.
Jaylon Hall and Byron Collins each scored 15 points to lead Temple (17-14, 6-5).
Bryan will close out district play Tuesday against Copperas Cove at Viking Gym.
Temple 64, Bryan 49
BRYAN (17-15, 3-8) — DJ Nelson 6, TJ Johnson 18, CJ Ellis 8, William Gayle 2, Will Jefferson 2, Jacob Walker 1, Chris Maxey 10.
TEMPLE (17-14, 6-5) — Jaylon Hall 15, Deshaun Brundage 7, Jaydon Hall 8, Houston Martin 8, Byron Collins 15, Jamarion Carlton 4, Daniel Green 5.
Bryan 14 8 12 15 — 49
Temple 13 10 14 27 — 64