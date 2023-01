The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Pflugerville Weiss 63-60 in overtime on Friday night in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.

TJ Johnson led Bryan (17-11, 3-4) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Chris Maxey had 12 points and eight rebounds. William Jefferson had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and DJ Nelson had nine points, six assists and three steals.