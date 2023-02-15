Bryan’s Chris Maxey had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and TJ Johnson added 16 points and 10 boards to lead the Viking boys basketball team past Copperas Cove 63-60 on Tuesday in a District 12-6A finale.
Jacob Walker also had 13 points and three assists for Bryan (18-15, 4-8).
Henry Sanchez led Copperas Cove (15-18, 3-9) with 20 points.
Bryan 63, Copperas Cove 60
COPPERAS COVE (15-18, 3-9) — Jordan Payne 12, Henry Sanchez 20, Trishstin Glass 5, Mateo Sobers 6, Trevon Bostick 6, Michael Uini 11.
BRYAN (18-15, 4-8) — DJ Nelson 6, TJ Johnson 16, CJ Ellis 3, Williams Gayle 7, Jacob Walker 13, Chris Maxey 18.
Copperas Cove 16 11 13 20—60
Bryan 14 17 9 23—63